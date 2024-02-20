Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Up to $69.87

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTYGet Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.87, but opened at $71.61. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $71.61, with a volume of 424 shares.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.51.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $654.84 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter worth about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

