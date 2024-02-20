Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Up to $69.87

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.87, but opened at $71.61. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $71.61, with a volume of 424 shares.
Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.51.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $654.84 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)
About Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
