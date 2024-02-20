Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Up to $69.87

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.87, but opened at $71.61. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $71.61, with a volume of 424 shares.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.51.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $654.84 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

About Formula Systems (1985)

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter worth about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

