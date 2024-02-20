Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Fortinet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Fortinet Stock Down 2.5 %

Fortinet stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.94. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,316 shares of company stock worth $11,627,332. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

