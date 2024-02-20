Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.56

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.56 and last traded at $29.55, with a volume of 20615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 294.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 47,001 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 81.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 51,374 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 48.8% in the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,954,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,606,000 after buying an additional 1,297,045 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.