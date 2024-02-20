Freeport-McMoRan Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 76,146 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 47,693 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13,248.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,351,630 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $227,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,538 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,257,523 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $266,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,490,074 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,468,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465,687 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $160,160,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $141,407,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.04. 5,782,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,468,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.44.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

