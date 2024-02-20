Frontier Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,704 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 407.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

SHV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.38. 730,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,136. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4734 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

