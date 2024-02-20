Frontier Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 229,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Frontier Asset Management LLC owned about 3.89% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPHD. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 692.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 597,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after buying an additional 521,786 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,713,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 283,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 113,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,539,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TPHD remained flat at $33.33 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,997. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.81.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

