Frontier Asset Management LLC Has $561,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.96. 1,086,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,332,227. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.04 and its 200 day moving average is $105.52. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

