Frontier Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 92,502 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,106. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $56.41.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

