Frontier Asset Management LLC Sells 1,556 Shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT)

Frontier Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF by 89.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,918 shares during the period.

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $35.38. 1,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,808. The company has a market cap of $84.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.92. Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $38.20.

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Ballast Small\u002FMid Cap ETF (MGMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims for positive risk-adjusted returns. MGMT was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Ballast.

