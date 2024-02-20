Frontier Asset Management LLC Sells 6,822 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Frontier Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,893,000 after acquiring an additional 566,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,548 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,601,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,289. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average of $81.34.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

