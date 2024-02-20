Frontier Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Frontier Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $828,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 821.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 817.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 369,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS EFAV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.69. The company had a trading volume of 890,761 shares. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.