Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 247,774 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 844,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,774 shares during the period. Acuity Brands accounts for about 0.8% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.73% of Acuity Brands worth $143,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AYI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Acuity Brands by 620.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after buying an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,001,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,734,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 433,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,701,000 after purchasing an additional 229,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYI traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $238.71. The stock had a trading volume of 35,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,103. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.92. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.30 and a 52-week high of $244.16.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AYI. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

