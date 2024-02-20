Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $100.82 Million Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 885.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,657,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489,240 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $100,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,343,000 after purchasing an additional 847,797 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,131,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,816,000 after purchasing an additional 841,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,625,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Boyd Gaming stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.31. The stock had a trading volume of 277,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,666. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $5,037,869.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,511,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,046,658.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $5,037,869.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,511,433 shares in the company, valued at $98,046,658.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $2,697,272.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,166.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.