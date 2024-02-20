Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $103.88 Million Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,970,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,413 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.40% of East West Bancorp worth $103,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 65.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 22.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 29.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

EWBC stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.43. 233,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.71.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

