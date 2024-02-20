Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $120.59 Million Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,680,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 113,270 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 5.24% of First Hawaiian worth $120,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 36.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,789,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $34,342,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 19.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,139,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,580,000 after buying an additional 979,494 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 917.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 917,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after buying an additional 827,297 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,037,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,591,000 after buying an additional 629,893 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FHB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.38. The company had a trading volume of 253,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,424. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.03. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.09 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 20.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FHB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $88,522.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,064.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Hawaiian Profile

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.