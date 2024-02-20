Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $255.46 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,355,552 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697,849 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises about 1.5% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.84% of Devon Energy worth $255,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $43.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,488,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,027,993. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $57.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

