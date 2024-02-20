Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $88.50 Million Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172,242 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,606 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $88,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,028,000 after buying an additional 48,214 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 24.6% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 344,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,020,000 after buying an additional 68,042 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 25.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,860,000 after buying an additional 117,659 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

WTFC traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.50. 50,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,513. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.48 and a fifty-two week high of $100.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

