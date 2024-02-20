Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,233,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the quarter. Bruker comprises about 0.8% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $139,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Bruker by 483.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 41,681 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Bruker by 3,532.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 125,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 121,840 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.68. The stock had a trading volume of 249,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.82. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $84.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.35 million. Bruker had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRKR

About Bruker

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.