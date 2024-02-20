Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,951,969 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 126.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,501,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951,969 shares during the quarter. Spire makes up about 1.1% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Spire worth $198,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,726,000 after acquiring an additional 396,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,411,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,318,000 after acquiring an additional 136,434 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 70,596.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,082,000 after acquiring an additional 60,351 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,181,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,895,000 after acquiring an additional 20,887 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Spire

In other news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $75,220.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Spire to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.43.

Spire Price Performance

NYSE SR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.23. The company had a trading volume of 74,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,014. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.53. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $72.65.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $756.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.40%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

