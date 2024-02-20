Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 527,709 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,506,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,709 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 2.14% of Commercial Metals worth $123,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMC. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,856,268.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 156,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,799,878.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,856,268.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 156,185 shares in the company, valued at $7,799,878.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,385 shares of company stock worth $14,317,006 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 0.4 %

CMC traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $54.83. The company had a trading volume of 213,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,118. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $58.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.79%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

