Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 744,403 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,253,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744,403 shares during the period. Resideo Technologies accounts for 0.7% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 5.65% of Resideo Technologies worth $130,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 687.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 72.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 46.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $113,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REZI traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.27. 269,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,681. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

