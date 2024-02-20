Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,574 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,126,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Atkore accounts for 1.0% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.98% of Atkore worth $168,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,833,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,838,000 after purchasing an additional 752,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atkore by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,418,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atkore by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after buying an additional 20,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,459,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 13.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 818,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,084,000 after buying an additional 99,345 shares during the period.

Atkore Stock Performance

ATKR traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.02. The company had a trading volume of 115,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.18. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.14 and a 12-month high of $165.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.49.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.05 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. Atkore’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

