Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,520 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of United Therapeutics worth $97,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,667. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $261.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on UTHR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.80.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total value of $1,290,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,869,150.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total transaction of $1,290,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,869,150.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,605 shares of company stock worth $8,968,225 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

