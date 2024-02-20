Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 156,545 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,975,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,545 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $109,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 472,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,935,000 after acquiring an additional 191,511 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 31.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 386,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 92,966 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 31.1% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 135,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,533 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,909. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 484.24%.

DOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

