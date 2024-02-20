Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,710,347 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,790,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,710,347 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Huntington Bancshares worth $91,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,049,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,823,508 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 33.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,277,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271,405 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 343.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,558,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854,979 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. UBS Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.81. 6,296,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,805,211. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

