Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,422 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,617,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,422 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $111,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Carter’s by 1,391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 98,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 91,889 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Carter’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CRI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.77. 264,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.32. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $82.50.

About Carter’s



Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

