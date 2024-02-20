Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,709 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,708,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,709 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK comprises about 1.2% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 5.05% of Bank OZK worth $211,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter worth about $667,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 5.9% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 513,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,017,000 after buying an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 406.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 324,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after buying an additional 260,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,018,000 after buying an additional 35,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter worth about $2,065,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,666. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $52.36.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Raymond James upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OZK

About Bank OZK

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.