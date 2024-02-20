Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 58,399 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,021,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,399 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $122,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 22.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 23.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWX traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.12. 196,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.31. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $68.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.13.

In other Southwest Gas news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

