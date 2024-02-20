Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.79

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 155197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,037 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

