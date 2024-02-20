Galiano Gold’s (GAU) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.20 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 141.76% from the company’s current price.
Galiano Gold Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:GAU opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.04. Galiano Gold has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60.
Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05).
Galiano Gold Company Profile
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
