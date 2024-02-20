Galiano Gold’s (GAU) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.20 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 141.76% from the company’s current price.

Galiano Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GAU opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.04. Galiano Gold has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05).

Institutional Trading of Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 138.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33,834 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 241,203.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62,713 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 937.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,576 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

