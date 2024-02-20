GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNT. UBS Group AG increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 52,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 50,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.