Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Gartner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Gartner by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total value of $514,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,981,630.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total value of $514,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,981,630.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,348 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Gartner Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:IT traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $445.95. 24,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,752. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.30. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $471.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $452.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

