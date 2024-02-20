GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Receives $87.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $525,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $6,009,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $86.02 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

