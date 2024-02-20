Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:GNK opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.08. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $19.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,103,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after acquiring an additional 200,954 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,393,000 after acquiring an additional 315,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 18.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after acquiring an additional 243,011 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,254,000 after acquiring an additional 95,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,966 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 88,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GNK shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

