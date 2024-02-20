General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.9% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.6% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Shares of GIS opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average of $65.38. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.16. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

