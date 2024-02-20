Generation Bio (GBIO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st.

Generation Bio Trading Up 3.4 %

GBIO opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57. Generation Bio has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on GBIO shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Bio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,949,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,484,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,931,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,591,000 after buying an additional 167,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,616,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 114,082 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,577,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 95,138 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,552,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 213,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

