Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Holdings Lowered by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Gentex worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Gentex Stock Performance

Gentex stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.01. 452,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

