Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,046,000 after buying an additional 10,100,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.31. 764,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,773,340. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.37 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $90.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.23.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

