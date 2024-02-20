GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Raised to $80.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.95.

GitLab Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.48. The stock had a trading volume of 375,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,198. GitLab has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 0.52.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Porter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $39,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $602,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $943,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Porter sold 625 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $39,006.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,630.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,036,699 shares of company stock valued at $128,327,796 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC grew its position in GitLab by 80.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth $47,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

