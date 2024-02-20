Giverny Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 26,185 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Giverny Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth $52,000.

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG traded up $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.99. 1,221,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,333. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.13. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $202.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FERG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

