Giverny Capital Inc. Has $132.55 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Giverny Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises 7.2% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Giverny Capital Inc. owned 0.39% of AMETEK worth $132,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.43. The stock had a trading volume of 805,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,144. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.59. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.52 and a 52-week high of $175.37.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.64%.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,178,650.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

