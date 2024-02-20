Giverny Capital Inc. Has $18.15 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Giverny Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for about 1.0% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $18,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,981 shares of company stock worth $44,610,188 in the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.38.

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ANET traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,218. The stock has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $292.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.34.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

