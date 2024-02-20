Giverny Capital Inc. Has $84.79 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 4.6% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $84,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,681 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.8 %

META stock traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $469.37. 13,040,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,626,656. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $488.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,217,444.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,217,444.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.62, for a total value of $188,828.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,282,746.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 915,124 shares of company stock valued at $348,778,650. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

