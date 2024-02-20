Giverny Capital Inc. Increases Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Giverny Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,404 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OZK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OZK traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 562,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average is $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

