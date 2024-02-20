Giverny Capital Inc. Sells 1,552 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Giverny Capital Inc. lowered its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookfield Stock Performance

BN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.34. 3,513,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,736. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.39. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. Brookfield’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

