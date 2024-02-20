Giverny Capital Inc. Sells 75 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Giverny Capital Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $6,972,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 289,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,692,000 after buying an additional 23,204 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.44. 4,260,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,034,088. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.19 and a 52-week high of $193.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.88.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

