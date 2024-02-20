Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of GOOD opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $507.37 million, a PE ratio of -45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $16.51.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -428.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,412,000 after acquiring an additional 33,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,603,000 after buying an additional 522,242 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,601,000 after buying an additional 133,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,298,000 after buying an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 921,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,396,000 after buying an additional 52,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

