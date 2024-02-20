Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance
Shares of GOOD opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $507.37 million, a PE ratio of -45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $16.51.
Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -428.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gladstone Commercial
About Gladstone Commercial
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Commercial
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.