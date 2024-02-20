Glenview Trust co Acquires 543 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,939,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,127,000 after buying an additional 127,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,244,000 after buying an additional 121,752 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,401,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $590,763,000 after buying an additional 28,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,286,000 after buying an additional 95,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,045 shares of company stock worth $23,391,963. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $217.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.06. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $219.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

