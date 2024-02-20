Glenview Trust co Buys 4,820 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $125,668,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8,722.3% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $91.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.28. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

