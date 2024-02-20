Glenview Trust co Cuts Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Glenview Trust co reduced its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $142.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.26 and a twelve month high of $182.08.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.13.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,755,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total value of $539,563.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,630.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,736,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,755,528.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 497,661 shares of company stock valued at $71,540,522. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

